



The President of the Valencian Regional Government, Ximo Puig, has announced that this summer all the vaccination centres activated for use without prior appointment will be kept open in different parts of the Valencian Community to speed up vaccination against COVID-19, and has encouraged people who have not yet done so to complete their vaccination schedule.

This was stated after holding a meeting with experts from different areas of knowledge to assess the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Valencian Community. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Miguel Mínguez.

The president has ruled out the application of new restrictions in the face of the increase in registered infections, but has appealed to the prudence and responsibility of citizens, and especially of the infected people, as well as to “be cautious with the most vulnerable people”.

Similarly, he recalled the importance of maintaining protection measures against the virus, such as the responsible use of the mask, especially in crowds and for the most vulnerable people; hand hygiene; the ventilation of interior spaces, and maintaining the safety distance.

In addition, Ximo Puig has advanced that the Generalitat will propose to the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System the planning of the fourth dose of the vaccine for this autumn, especially for those most vulnerable people, and has insisted on the “protective effect” of vaccination.

The head of the Consell has assured that at the moment the new variant is “rapidly spreading”, but its severity is less in those people who are vaccinated, which demonstrates the effectiveness of immunisation.

Finally, he pointed out that Valencian hospitals are prepared to meet the needs of this wave of infections whose curve is expected to flatten at the end of July, and he insisted on the need to be vigilant “because COVID is not on vacation”, has manifested.

