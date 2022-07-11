



It has been an extraordinary week for Charo who completed the double in the “Manuel Alonso memorial” Spanish Tennis championship that was held at the Las Norias sports complex in Logroño.

In the final of the Infantil singles competition she justified her top see3ding by beating Gabriela Paun from the Canary Islands by 6-1 6-1.

Along with her partner Marta Picó she then went on to beat the Asturian sisters Paola and Claudia Piñera 6-1 6-3 in the doubles final, bringing to a close an unbeatable first half of the season.

The next competition in two weeks’ time will be the individual European Championships in the Czech Republic.