



Preston North End players chilled out by the pool on Monday ahead of their pre-season friendly against La Liga side Getafe on Tuesday (July 12 ko 10.45am).

A 23-man squad flew into Spain at the weekend for a six days training camp at the 4* Hotel Golf Campoamor, taking in up to three training sessions a day in the sweltering heat.

Lilywhites manager Ryan Lowe has given the players time to relax in the 32 degrees temperatures during their stay in Spain, taking in golf and other leisure activities.

The State Meteorological Agency announced a warning on Monday (July 11) for Saharan desert dust expected to hit the south on Tuesday.

“It’s too hot”!, quipped Manchester United Academy prodigy, midfielder Ben Whiteman, 26, who joined North End in a £1.6m move from Doncaster Rovers in 2021.

“It will be hot playing against Getafe in our pre-season friendly on Tuesday. We expect Getafe to keep the ball well and try to make us chase the ball,” said Everton Academy and England under 16s-20s midfielder Ryan Ledson, 24, who joined Preston from Oxford United in 2018.

Ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season, England U19s cap, Brad Potts, 28, signed from Barnsley in a £1.5m move in 2019, exclusively told the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader: “The players are under no illusions about how hard this season will be.”

Centre back Liam Lindsay, 26, who arrived at Deepdale in a move from Stoke City in 2021 after an initial loan spell, said of the squad’s training camp in Campoamor: “Team spirit is good.”

Caption: PNE players Ben Whiteman, Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts, supporter Ian Billing and Ryan Ledson chill by the pool at Campoamor Golf. Photo: Ian Billing (c).