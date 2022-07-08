



The delegate of the Government in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, has presented, together with the superior chief of the Police in the Valencian Community, Jorge Martí, the Summer 2022 Operation launched by the Ministry of the Interior, which will operate until the end of August.

According to the data provided by Bernabé, in the Valencian Community the staff of the National Police is reinforced by 580 troops. “This represents a positive commitment to the Valencian Community since we are talking about an increase in troops close to 70% compared to last year”, adds Bernabé. Of the total, 256 agents will reinforce the National Police staff in the province of Valencia; 225 in Alicante and 59 in Castelló.

Bernabé has indicated that Operación Verano allows “increasing security in the autonomous communities, such as Valencia, with a large influx of tourism”. In addition, according to what the delegate has said, ” quick and effective attention to crime victims is facilitated and airports, ports, hotels, beaches, highways, and above all, mass concentrations are monitored and controlled.”

The Government Delegation in the Valencian Community will adopt the necessary measures to ensure “coordination with the regional and local police forces with the aim of optimising police operations”, Bernabé said. All this, combined with the measures corresponding to the current Level 4 anti-terrorist alert, established in application of the Anti-terrorist Prevention and Protection Plan.

Coordination is intensified in everything related to sexual assaults. The Government delegate explains that she has had the opportunity to speak with the first vice-president of the Consell “to reinforce the existence of Purple Points considered essential. It is time to remind the municipalities that do not yet have them, to request them in view of the celebration of popular festivities and large concentrations of people.

Regarding the management of official documentation such as IDs, Pilar Bernabé points out “the will to strengthen the templates of the National Police that the Government of Spain has so that in the spaces where official documentation is issued, the service is reinforced”. Bernabé recalled that Operación Verano includes, among other plans, Safe Tourism, which guarantees “a safe environment for tourism and speeds up the filing of complaints through the Foreign Tourist Service Offices”.

Operación Verano brings together operational, coordination and organisational measures that the Ministry of the Interior, through the Secretary of State for Security, articulates for the National Police and the Guardia Civil in the most important communities that receive tourism, and that encompasses a series of plans such as Safe Tourism, Safe Commerce, or the Anti-Terrorist Prevention, Protection and Response Plan.