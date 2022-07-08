



A 74-year-old man died on Friday after he apparently drowned on a beach in Elche, as reported by the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU).

An emergency alarm was raised at around 11:00 a.m., after the man had been pulled unconscious from the water on La Marina beach in Elche.

A paramedic ambulance was immediately sent to the scene, where members of the beach lifeguard service had already started basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the swimmer.

Once on site, the medical team continued with advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other recovery techniques, but there has been no response.

An autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death of the 74-year-old victim.