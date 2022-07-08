



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 8,854 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update in the Valencia region alone. The new cases by province are: 1,173 in Castellón (182,687 in total), 2,552 in Alicante (510,827 in total), 5,128 in Valencia (800,782 in total) and one unassigned case.

Of these, 4,260 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 598 from Castellón, 1,312 from Alicante and 2,350 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,164 people admitted, 56 of them in the ICU: 140 in the province of Castellón, 5 in the ICU; 409 in the province of Alicante, 23 of them in the ICU; and 615 in the province of Valencia, 28 in the ICU.

24 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 7 days. They are 9 women between 69 and 100 years old, and 15 men between 63 and 90 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,571, of which 1,124 in the province of Castellón, 3,639 in Alicante and 4,808 in Valencia.