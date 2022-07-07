



Officers from the Local Police of Crevillente have denounced a couple, who are residents of neighbouring Elche, after they stopped a vehicle that was continually honking the horn.

According to the police, the officers followed the vehicle after it passed in front of a checkpoint on the Paseo de la Estación, when it was lurching and honking its horn.

Once the vehicle had been stopped, the officers were surprised to find that the driver was actually naked, apparently drunk, and having a sex act performed on him by his female passenger, who was also naked.

The couple claimed that they were returning from a concert, although they could not specify why they were continuously honking their horn.

The driver was subject to a breathalyser which reported a positive result of 0.75, so he was criminally charged with the crimes of reckless driving and for quintupling the permitted alcohol rate.