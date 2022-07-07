



The president of the Partido Popular (PP) of Elche, Pablo Ruz, has held a meeting with residents of playas del Pinet, La Marina and el Rebollo, with the hope of regeneration of the beaches, as well as the possible legalisation of the chalets, currently illegal as they were constructed prior to the coastal legislation, “which are part of the essence of what we are in Elche and the recovery of our traditions. We have to have a determined will, not only to support these neighbours but to recover traditions. This is Elche”, he said.

“The Council has to forcefully claim the regeneration of the beach line. In 50 years, nearly 200 metres of beach have been lost, there are points where the sand has disappeared and others where the sea is at the doors of businesses and homes,” says the spokesman, who indicates that he recalls that “we denounced it on March 31, 2021, and we demanded immediate action to prevent the loss of our coastline and since then absolutely nothing has been done”.

On the other hand, Ruz has stressed that “this beach is part of the essence of Elche in terms of the celebration of the festival, the tradition and the habaneras in an incredible way. Notice to what extent this beach is important, that here is the watchtower del Pinet, the watchtower where Francesc Cantó had his fixed place when that night in 1370 he discovered the ark with the image of our patron saint”.