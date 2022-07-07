



The Valencian Ministry of Health is praising the value of the “shock plan” introduced to handle problems at Torrevieja Hospital, in particular the aim to reduce waiting times in the Emergency Department after criticism from users, unions and workers.

After the Minister’s visit a few days ago to announce the positive results that have resulted in a reduction in waiting times, they insist that the rapid consultation that has been launched has served to reduce waiting times for mild patients by more than two hours in the last two weeks, avoiding unnecessary waiting and guaranteeing the highest quality of care for users with less serious pathologies.

The pathologies that are treated in this rapid consultation are, among many others, minor injuries, sprains, simple cures, febrile processes in children that do not require an analysis, simple eye problems or headaches.

“Many of the patients we serve in the rapid consultation could be treated at the Department’s Continuous Care Points, the health centres, which have high-resolution procedures capable of meeting the demand for care with total agility, being highly beneficial for these patients and for the rest of the patients who come to the Emergency Service with more serious injuries”, explains Alex S. Sosa, Head of the Emergency Service of the University Hospital of Torrevieja.

The Service currently has a plan for doctors adapted to demand with a staff of 25 doctors. A figure that the Company Committee has already stated was insufficient, especially considering that the vacations of the doctors are approaching and there is no one to cover them.