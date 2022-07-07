



When you think of casinos and the buzzing gambling atmosphere, Las Vegas immediately pops up in your mind. It is without a doubt one of the most exciting places to visit. Everyone raves about going to Sin City over and over again. Let’s not underestimate other places worldwide that are equally remarkable and offer extravagance and comfort.

As far as poker players are concerned, they like the idea of in-person experience and search for new places to get the thrill of the game. If you are an avid poker player and like to travel, go through the following best holiday destinations. These spots will give you a different feeling when gambling and they are all different in their own ways.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

What is a casino trip across Europe without visiting a famous poker destination, Monte Carlo? It is situated on the French Riviera making it one of the most attractive spots on the continent. It is a luxurious location and the best choice if you want to experience classy and sophisticated Bond-like evenings. Prepare your best outfits because they have strict rules regarding dress codes. You won’t regret getting dressed up as you will be surrounded by the glitz and glamor of the whole environment. After enjoying rounds of poker, you can witness the beautiful Mediterranean scenery. All these elements create a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Macau, China

Although China is known for banning all gambling in their country except their special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau. If you are interested in exploring the East, test your poker skills in Macau, the biggest competition to Las Vegas in the west. After years of honing your skills and understanding how poker works, you can be a part of the Asian Poker Tour which is held in August every year. The APT consists of many major events as well as smaller tournaments located in the Asia-Pacific region. If you are a fan of the game, it is a big deal to be a part of such a big organization. The Far East offers something you can’t find anywhere else. Street food, culture, and an interesting blend of architecture will complete your poker adventure.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Vegas has its counterpart on the East coast and it does not disappoint. If you are in the area, make sure to visit this resort city. It boasts high-end shopping, exclusive hotels, nightlife, and spa programs. Of course, you are visiting for the casino experience and you will be pleased with the options it has to offer. Atlantic City is known for its vibrant casino atmosphere making it “a mini Sin City”. It is a dream poker destination because you can test your luck 24/7 and attend various poker tournaments while staying.

Melbourne, Australia

If the glamorous lifestyle is not your cup of tea, Australia is the way to go. The laid-back beachy vibe is great for those who don’t fuss about their stay. Tourists like sightseeing and going to the beach, but nothing exaggerated and flashy. It is the same with gambling. Poker is popular in Melbourne so much that they offer lessons to newbies who want to join the poker crowd. This coastal city sets a relaxed gambling feeling and so much more. After rounds of poker, go around the city and visit museums and art galleries.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires is a melting pot giving a rich historical background and diverse European architecture. It is one of the most visited cities in South America due to many impressive sights and the shore for those who love to enjoy a little bit of sunbathing on the beach. Also, it has plenty of casinos open so you can try them out at poker tables anytime. It is a great opportunity to play besides your local casino at home. You will meet new players and learn some new tricks to the game. The diversity of people is what Buenos Aires is famous for so plan your Argentinian casino tour.

To Conclude

We tend to stay loyal to the same casino venue but there is so much more out there that should be explored. Playing poker at home with friends or at a local casino is fun and for some people more than enough. However, you will be over the moon if you travel to other places and have a different perspective on the game. Poker is exciting and should be as action-packed as they show us in movies. Take a look at what is available and be a poker tourist.