



On Tuesday, June 28, the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, accompanied by the councillor for Equality, Tomás Ballester, and representatives of the Torrevieja Diversa association, hung the rainbow flag from the town hall balcony of the Town Hall on the occasion of the celebration of the International LGTBIQ+ Pride Day.

A manifesto was read at the door of the Town Hall and an information tent was ercted in the Plaza de la Constitución.

The Councilor for Equality spoke of his plans to hold various events in September to commemorate Pride Day.

The mayor said that awareness and education must be improved in the area in order to eradicate any type of demonstration against LGTBI people in our society.