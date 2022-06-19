



On page one the consequences of the environmental deterioration of the Mar Menor in economic activities, which include the loss of tourists to other coastal areas, the reduction in the value of homes and the increase in the failure of local business, are examined in a damning study by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT).

We look at archaeological findings in Guardamar which are about to be opened to the public as well as the ever increasing price of fuel and it’s gradual journey toward 3 euro a litre.