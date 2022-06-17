



The president of the Partido Popular of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, has said that he “liked” the proposal to create the Province of Cartagena.

In fact, in many aspects, he believes that “it is very good for Cartagena and also for the Region and, therefore, for Spain.”

López Miras made the comments in response to a question from the media when asked if he plans to include the creation of the Province of Cartagena in the electoral program.

In this sense, he has indicated that there is still a year to include issues in the electoral program, but he has insisted that “everything that is good for Cartagena is good for the Region and, therefore, is good for Spain.”

In his opinion, it is a proposal and a debate that cannot be “discarded or denied from irrationality or without having studied the proposal well.” “I welcome this possibility, although I will also tell you that we still have a long way to go”, he concluded.