



The summer bathing campaign in the seven open-air municipal swimming pools in Elche will start on Saturday 18 June.

The Councillor for Sports, Vicente Alberola, accompanied by the sports director of Elche Council, Pablo Pérez Alemany, reported that most swimming pools will remain open until Sunday 4 September, except the one in Torrellano and two in the urban area –still to be determined depending on the influx–, which will close a week later, on September 11.

“The dates are not capricious; they are the product of the study of many years of service, which leads us to the conviction that these are the ideal opening and closing dates for our outdoor pools”, Alberola specified. The schedules, the municipal official has stated, do not undergo any variation:“ From Tuesday to Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; on Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.”, the councillor said.

The prices for children’s and adult swims are priced at 1.05 and 2.05 euros, respectively, while the vouchers, which can be shared, are offered for 10.15 euros for children and 20.30 euro for adults. “Children up to 14 years of age enter public outdoor swimming pools for free as long as they are accompanied by an adult,” the councillor pointed out, since, if not, they must pay the 1.05 euro. Likewise, minors over 13 years of age must pay this amount, regardless of whether they are supervised by adults.

Water activities

The swimming courses in the indoor pools will take place from June 26 to July 15 with 140 places, and the intensive courses from June 26 to July 29 with 910 places. The aquagym activities will be from June 26 to July 29, in the swimming pools of the Sports City, Sports Park and the Pla with 72 places.

Registration for these aquatic activities will open on June 14, and can be done in the space of the Sports Department of the municipal website ( https://www.elche.es/deportes/ )

Also, the head of Sports of the Consistory of Elche has announced that the ‘En forma’ program, with activities such as maintenance gymnastics, aerobic dance, Pilates and functional training (weights, fitness…) will continue in July with 400 places. In total there are 16 courses offered to choose between two days a week: Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday. And inscriptions can be made for a price of 10.65 euro from June 15, at 12:00, in the Sports section of the municipal website or in the vending machines enabled for it.

The locations of the courses are all outdoors, in parks or sports courts in the different neighbourhoods and districts of Elche; a total of ten locations, of which four are in the urban area and six in districts. As for the minimum number of people to carry out each course, it will be ten people and a maximum of 25, being personal and non-transferable. Those registered may cancel their participation in them for just cause and at least one day before they start.