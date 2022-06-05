



Listowel fromthehorsesmouth.info 117-1 treble

Tramore fromthehorsesmouth.info 32-1 treble

Lingfield Park fromthehorsesmouth.info 39-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Bobby K (11-2), The Dazzer (5-1) and Ha Ha Ha (2-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 117-1 treble at Listowel on Saturday. A Patent returned £209.

At Tramore, Willie Mullins trained Stilyker (4-9) and Mi Lighthouse (7-2) ridden by Paul Townend, and Kingston Retreat (4-1) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 32-1 treble. A Patent bet returned £79.67.

At Lingfield Park’s evening meeting Susanbequick (12-1) from 16-1 and Henry Candy trained Four Feet (2-1) ridden by Dane O’Neill completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 39-1 double.

