



By Andrew Atkinson

Megallan (9-2) from 11-2, trained by John and Thady Gosden and ridden by Frankie Dettori started the ball rolling on Epsom Derby day for a fromthehorsesmouth.info 77-1 treble.

Megallan landed the Group 3 Cazoo Diomed Stakes over 1m, gaining a 1 length win ahead of Modern News, having made all and staying on strongly inside the final furlong.

Desert Crown (5-2f) won the Cazoo G1 Derby (see Family affair article) ridden by Richard Kingscote.

Alan King trained Midnight Legacy (3-1f) under William Buick landed the World Pool Northern Dancer C2 Handicap over 1m 4f, gaining a nose verdict over Haliphon (25-1) to complete the treble. A Patent bet returned £145.

