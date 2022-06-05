



By Andrew Atkinson

Sir Michael Stoute trained Migdam (4-1) under Cieren Fallon landed the City Of Doncaster C3 Handicap over 1m 2f on Saturday to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 157-1 treble.

Roger Fell trained Gift Of Raaj (5-2) from 11-4 ridden by Ben Curtis won the C5 Cazoo Handicap over 1m 6f gaining a nose win ahead of Red Derek (4-1) ridden by Luke Morris.

John and Thady Gosden trained Salvator Mundi (8-1) from 10-1 ridden by Rob Havlin landed the C2 Platinum Jubilee Handicap over 1m 6f, gaining a half length win ahead of Achnamara.

The fromthehorsesmouth.info treble paid £269 in a Patent.

Image courtesy Doncaster Racecourse

