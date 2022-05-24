Local Freemasons’s Lodge Javea 40’s “Ascot Evening”





Recently, on Friday 20th May, local Freemason’s Lodge, Javea 40, held its “Fun Charity Evening” styled on the famous Ascot race at the Costa Nova Masonic Centre at Casa de la Pizza in Javea.

More than sixty racegoers, from the Lodge and invited guests, many of them complete novices, had sponsored races, horses, and even pigs, in what was a really enjoyable evening. This gathering also had the more serious purpose of raising much needed funds on behalf of local charity Todos Juntos Javea for a young Ukrainian refugee at a Javea school who requires urgent funds to assess his level of autism.

There were prizes for the best Ladies Hat and Gentleman’s “Leary Shirt” as well as the auctioning of terrific gifts donated from very generous local businesses.

Nine hundred and eighty-seven euros was made during the evening which was quickly topped up to an even one thousand euros. This was sufficient to fund the autism assessment in full, with a little money remaining to go to other local good causes. An excellent evenings work by all concerned. Well done and a huge thank you to all those who gave of their valuable time and money.

If you should be interested in joining Freemasonry, please contact me on the email address below:

prensa@glpvalencia.com