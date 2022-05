Thousands of bees appeared swarming around calle Luis Gonzaga Llorente in Elche on Thursday, causing considerable alarm to residents in the area.

The bees were in the area for about 3 hours, forcing residents to close windows and doors, although there were no reports of any entering properties.

A number of residents called the police, who in turn called for the assistance of a beekeeper, although the insects dispersed of their own accord.