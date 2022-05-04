



Without a doubt, the humble potato omelette is one of the star dishes of Spanish gastronomy, and a hallmark of Spanish culture.

However, it is a delicacy that is not exempt from debate and discussion and that will be dealt with by experts from all over Spain at the 1st National Tortilla Congress on September 24 and 25, where there will be presentations, demonstrations and tastings.

“The philosophy is precisely ‘being close, touching and tasting’. It is about seeing them cook, tasting them, exchanging criteria, reflecting on each element and technique… knowing the universe of the different great tortillas “, says Rafael García Santos iPromoter of the Congress and the germ of this initiative, the successful Spanish Tortilla de Patatas Championship.

The event will be held within the IV edition of Alicante Gastronómica and will feature the participation of the most recognised and prestigious chefs from restaurants with the greatest tradition in the preparation of the potato omelette, as well as contestants, speakers, winners of previous championships, bloggers, journalists, and professionals who appear in tortilladepatataslomejordelagastronomia.com.

“The Congress will be a central axis of the activities of the Alicante Gastronomic fair and constitutes a revolution in terms of the projection that a genuinely Spanish elaboration deserves but with an international dimension”, explains García Santos who has pointed out that “the objective is to create a movement, as haute cuisine lived in its day, to share knowledge and opinions for the sake of self-improvement and diversity, promoting those who commit themselves to these objectives on a day-to-day basis”.

Within the programming of the 1st National Congress of Potato Tortillas, the XV Championship of Spain of Potato Tortillas will be held on Sunday, September 25. This is a contest in which 11 chefs from all over Spain will compete for the best preparation of a dish considered the ‘Ace of Pentacles’ of Spanish cuisine.

Alicante Gastronómica is the most important experiential gastronomic fair in Spain aimed at the public. An open event, which transcends the traditional concept of a professional fair, and whose main objective is to bring haute cuisine closer to the public, as well as the producers and their products, the traditions and the hospitality of the province of Alicante and the entire Valencian Community. It is a way of creating a destination for all audiences, transmitting the excellence of native cuisine, quality products and national chefs.