



The official Elche football club store was inaugurated at the l’Aljub shopping centre this week.

Hundreds of fans gathered at the new point of sale, which is located in the Espacio Impulsa, offering all kinds of products such as clothing and footballs, among others.

The four captains of the first team were present at the inauguration : Gonzalo Verdú , Fidel Chaves , Edgar Badiaand Antonio Barragan, giving photos or autographs to the fans who attended the event.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Elche Women’s soccer players Andrea Herrero and Marta Rodríguez as well as the Mayor of Elche, Carlos González, and the Councillor for Sports, Vicente Alberola.