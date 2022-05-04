



Torrevieja´s Councillor for International Residents, Gitte Lund, has announced the agenda for the celebration of ‘Europe Day’.

On May 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., there will be a Petanque tournament in the San Luis urbanisation, “Europe Tournament”, with the participation of the following teams: Spain, United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Belgium and Rest of Europe.

On May 9, the “Europe Day” Gala will be held at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, with the performance of Shani Ormiston, Lucia España, Marsy Popa, Andry Golovnyunk, Baard Berg Andreassen and the star performance of Rosa López. In addition, the Soul Dance, Mery and Paya’s dance academies will collaborate, as well as the Francisco Casanova choir.

Tickets are free and by invitation, they can be picked up at the Pangea office, located at Plaza Capdepont s/n.