



During the month of April, 90 fatal collisions have been recorded on the road in which 99 people have died, 25 more than in the same month of 2019.

This incident rate has occurred in a context of a greater number of trips (+6%); Specifically, 37.6 million long-distance movements were registered throughout the month, compared to 35.4 million in April 2019.

76 of the deceased took place in incidents that occurred on conventional roads, compared to 23 that were recorded on high-capacity roads (highways or motorways).

Depending on the type of incident, collisions increase, going from 38 fatalities in April 2019 to 46 this year. Road exits also increased with 36 deaths, compared to 26 fatalities in April 2019.

According to the means of displacement in April, compared to the same month of 2019, the number of vulnerable deaths (38 compared to 23) increased very significantly on motorcycles and pedestrians.

Regarding the use of safety systems, there are 16 deceased who were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

By autonomous communities, Castilla y León and Andalucía are the autonomous regions that register the greatest increases compared to the figures for April 2019.



The days with the most fatalities were Saturday 30 with 11 deaths and Saturday 23 with 10. In contrast, there were 3 days with 0 deaths, Monday 4, Tuesday 5 and Friday 22 April.

All data included in this press release is compared to 2019, the reference year.