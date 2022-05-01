



Stoney Mountain completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 treble

By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Midgley rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Johnson’s Blue (3-1) trained by Mark Walford to win the Langley Castle Conditions Handicap hurdle, gaining a half length victory ahead of Dollar chief at Hexham on Saturday.

Midgley completed a 92-1 double, when riding veteran 12-year-old Drumconnor Lad (22-1) to land the Alan Wigleys 70th Birthday Handicap hurdle.

Jedd O’Keeffe trained Fringill Dike (2-5) gained a 9 1/2 lengths win ahead of Burrows Hall under Sean Quinlan to land the Bobby Roberts Memorial Novices Hurdle.

Stoney Mountain (5-6) trained by Jamie Snowden and ridden by Gavin Sheehan won the Dennis Atkinson 73rd Birthday Novices Chase.

Johnson’s Blue, Fringill Dike and Stoney Mountain returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 treble.

Vauban-Camprond fromthehorsesmouth.info Punchestown 6-1 double

Willie Mullins saddled Vauban (4-11) to victory in the Grade 1 Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle under Paul Townend at Punchestown on Saturday.

Philip Hobbs trained Camprond (4-1) under Aidan Coleman landed the Grade B Handicap hurdle over 2m 3f to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 6-1 double.

Donny fromthehorsesmouth.info 4-1 double

Martin Meade trained Barley (6-4) won the Class 3 Woods Packaging Group Handicap under Ray Dawson at Doncaster on Saturday gaining a neck win over He’s A Gentleman.

Lir Speciale (8-11) trained by Roger Varian, with Ray Dawson up, landed the Cazoo Maiden Stakes over 6 furlongs gaining a 2 1/2 length win ahead of Flying Secret.

Caption: Tom Midgely rode Johnson’s Blue to Hexham win.

