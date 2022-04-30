By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Fahey trained Umm Kulthum, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, landed the Class 1 Betfair Kilvington Stakes over 6 furlongs at Newmarket on Saturday.

Four-year-old Umm Kulthum (10-3) ridden by Christophe Soumillon gained a neck victory ahead of Tenaya Kenyon (25-1) with 5-6 favourite Simon and Ed Crisford trained Flotus unplaced.

Group 3 winner Umm Kulthum last raced in the Group 2 Sandy Lane at Haydock Park in May 2021.

“She’s had a niggling problem with her knee and we decided to have a rest,” said Fahey.

“She’s been nearly off for a year. We were excited about her last year and delighted for the owners,” said Fahey.

The going at Newmarket is good, good to firm in places, and Fahey said: “It’s the fastest ground she’s ever run on – there’s not a weed on the grass cover.”

On Umm Kulthum next race, Fahey said: “We have Duke of York and Platinum entries. We’ll see how she comes out of this race.”

Winning jockey Soumillon said: “I was quite happy with the draw (drawn 1) and was happy to sit back.

“When I let her off the bridle she quickened well. She did well, after being off for a while and hopefully she will improve from this.”

Caption: Richard Fahey saddled Umm Kulthum to Newmarket win.

The post Umm Kulthum, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, lands Newmarket Betfair Stakes appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR