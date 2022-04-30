



By Andrew Atkinson

Richard Fahey trained Umm Kulthum, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, landed the Class 1 Betfair Kilvington Stakes over 6 furlongs at Newmarket on Saturday.

Four-year-old Umm Kulthum (10-3) ridden by Christophe Soumillon gained a neck victory ahead of Tenaya Kenyon (25-1) with 5-6 favourite Simon and Ed Crisford trained Flotus unplaced.

Group 3 winner Umm Kulthum last raced in the Group 2 Sandy Lane at Haydock Park in May 2021.

“She’s had a niggling problem with her knee and we decided to have a rest,” said Fahey.

“She’s been nearly off for a year. We were excited about her last year and delighted for the owners,” said Fahey.

The going at Newmarket is good, good to firm in places, and Fahey said: “It’s the fastest ground she’s ever run on – there’s not a weed on the grass cover.”

On Umm Kulthum next race, Fahey said: “We have Duke of York and Platinum entries. We’ll see how she comes out of this race.”

Winning jockey Soumillon said: “I was quite happy with the draw (drawn 1) and was happy to sit back.

“When I let her off the bridle she quickened well. She did well, after being off for a while and hopefully she will improve from this.”

Caption: Richard Fahey saddled Umm Kulthum to Newmarket win.

The post Umm Kulthum, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, lands Newmarket Betfair Stakes appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.