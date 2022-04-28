



May 4th is known as International Star Wars Day, a pun based on the famous quote from the film, “May the force be with you”, a day that is fun and celebration for lovers of the galactic saga.

This year, with the aim of revitalising the municipality and the busiest squares, on Saturday the 7th, starting at five in the afternoon, characters and imperial soldiers from the famous saga will walk the streets to give the city a galactic touch.

Fans and the general public will be able to interact with twenty characters who will parade and fill the shopping areas of the old town with leisure, colour, and celebration until 9:00 p.m.