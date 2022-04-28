



Crevillente town hall is to receive a subsidy from the Diputación de Alicante, amounting to €146,052, for the start-up of the local Commerce Voucher in the municipality.

The provincial government has set aside €9,000,000 available for the municipalities of Alicante to carry out initiatives that reactivate the economy and help citizens pay for purchases in local businesses.

The economic distribution of this call for subsidies is determined by the weight of the population of each municipality and Crevillente has been assigned €146,052 with which to cover the costs of this initiative.

The Local Commerce Bonus will benefit both citizens in their purchases, as well as local businesses, made up mostly of SMEs and the self-employed, who would welcome this measure, since it encourages local consumption.

The spokesperson for the town hall pointed out that with each euro invested in the local Commerce Bonus from the town hall, the final economic value launched in the system is multiplied, benefiting all parties involved.