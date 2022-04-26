



The Valencia regional government has made a new appeal to companies and municipalities to collect humanitarian aid material to alleviate the situation caused by the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by the general director of Social Dialogue Coordination, Zulima Pérez, who explained that “non-perishable food products, hygiene material and sanitary material are necessary, with the exception of medicines”. In addition, she has specified that “by having a surplus of clothes, this time it is not necessary to collect them.”

The donations will be channelled, as until now, through the logistics centres located in the Ciudad de la Luz in Alicante, in Feria València and in the Cocherón Provincial in Castellón.

Individuals should go to town halls and companies directly to logistics centres. In addition, it is important that the products are grouped on pallets and organised by category and, if possible, they should have an inventory of what each pallet carries.

Zulima Pérez thanked the citizens and companies of the Valencian Community for their response to the calls for help made by the Generalitat. “They have gone out of their way to make it possible for all this humanitarian material to reach those who need it most.”

So far, the Generalitat has collected more than 1,000 tons of material and a large part has already been sent to Ukraine through different channels. Likewise, part of this material has also been delivered to people who have arrived from Ukraine to the Valencian Community with little or no luggage.