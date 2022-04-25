Football Focus

Bujan netted twice for Racing San Miguel CF in a 2-2 draw away at CF Sporting Albatera – that saw Albatera equalise in the 96th minute of added time in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday.

Injury-hit Racing San Miguel’s second-year youth player Cristian Juan made his debut in a game that saw Albatera reduced to 10 men after a player was red carded approaching half time. HT: 0-1.

In the second half, Racing San Miguel increased their lead to 0-2 after pressuring the home goal, with Buján netting a penalty kick.

Never-say-die Albatera netted twice in added time, on 93 minutes when slotting home a penalty, and scored a dramatic equaliser on 96 minutes to take a point.

CF Atletico Algorfa hit three in a 3-2 away win at Orihuela CF B. CF Sporting San Fulgencio and CF Popular Orihuela bagged a point apiece in an eight goals 4-4 thriller.

Sporting Dolores took a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against CF Rafal, that saw the visitors drop to seventh in the table.

In the 2nd Regional G16 Sporting Saladar hit four in a 4-0 home win against UD la Coca Aspense B.

close

theleader.info

Sign up to theleader.info for breaking news
and regular updates!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR