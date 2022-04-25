



Bujan netted twice for Racing San Miguel CF in a 2-2 draw away at CF Sporting Albatera – that saw Albatera equalise in the 96th minute of added time in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday.

Injury-hit Racing San Miguel’s second-year youth player Cristian Juan made his debut in a game that saw Albatera reduced to 10 men after a player was red carded approaching half time. HT: 0-1.

In the second half, Racing San Miguel increased their lead to 0-2 after pressuring the home goal, with Buján netting a penalty kick.

Never-say-die Albatera netted twice in added time, on 93 minutes when slotting home a penalty, and scored a dramatic equaliser on 96 minutes to take a point.

CF Atletico Algorfa hit three in a 3-2 away win at Orihuela CF B. CF Sporting San Fulgencio and CF Popular Orihuela bagged a point apiece in an eight goals 4-4 thriller.

Sporting Dolores took a share of the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against CF Rafal, that saw the visitors drop to seventh in the table.

In the 2nd Regional G16 Sporting Saladar hit four in a 4-0 home win against UD la Coca Aspense B.