



By Suzi Cooper

This years 2022 event was played following 2 covid affected years.

The weather was changeable with rain (but not heavy enough to stop play), gusty winds & for the last 2 days beautiful clear skies & sun.

The first of the finals to be played was the Mixed Fours. Greenlands represented by Sue Bosworth, Graham Shoots, Andy Miles & Dave Morrison played against Quesada, Melanie Highland, Chris Brazier, Peter Morgan & Jason Prokopowycz. The Greenlands side got off to a great start and led 8-0 after 4 ends, a lead which they kept to the end, winning 18-10.

Next up was the Mixed Triples with Melanie, Jason & Peter playing against Emerald Isle, Ann Marie Gerrard, Drew Gerrard & Colin Lindgren. Emerald Isle picked up 8 shots in the first 2 ends & maintained the lead throughout to win 19-13.

Sunday morning the remaining 5 finals took to the green together. In the Mixed Pairs Lisa & Peter Bonsor of Greenlands played Noel Davis & Mary Dyer of San Miguel. It was the Greelands pair who took the honours 20-14.

The Ladies Pairs was between Linda Ponsford & Caroline Smyth of Emerald Isle and Sandra Burrows & Maggie Furness of Vistabella. This match was close in the first 6 ends but the Emerald Isle ladies won the next 6 ends to lead 15-6. The Vistabella pair then won the next 5 ends, but only picked up 1 shot an end. With Linda & Caroline winning the last end they took the honours 17-11.

The Mens Pairs brought together 2 members of each of the Fours teams. With Graham Shoots & Dave Morrison of Greenlands playing Chris Brazier & Jason Prokopowycz of Quesada. The Quesada pair buit up a 13-8 lead but the Greenlands pair started their fight back, getting to 15-12. On the final end Greenlands held 3 for an extra end before Jason slotted his bowl in for shot to take the title 16-12.

The 2 Blue Ribbon events had past winner Ann Marie Gerrard of Emerald Isle playing Ann Taylor of La Siesta. Both ladies played well but Ann Marie was the more consistent taking the title of Ladies Champion 21-12.

Meanwhile the Mens Singles produced an epic battle. Neil Morrison of San Luis & Graham Richardson of Country Bowls, both in their first Champion of Champions put on a superb show on rink 1.

Every end was nip & tuck, the score was 19-18 to Neil before Graham picked up 3 shots on the final end to become Mens Singles Champion 2022.

After the matches the presentations were made by Bob Donnelly who thanked the owners, Committee & members of Quesada for giving up their green for the 8 days. Ibex Insurance for donating bottles of wine for the singles players.

John O’Brien for his organisation & scheduling both before & during the event. Suzi Cooper & her merry band of men for coordinating the event on behalf of Quesada. The spectators for all their support & finally all the players who came & played the matches in the true spirit of the game.

All photos Allen Bowen