



There is no limit to the number of ways that you can use crypto technology to make your life easier. In addition to the investment purposes, consumers are finding more and more ways to use crypto payments for personal purchases. This convenience extends to the travel industry, providing a safe and secure payment method for travelers booking that next big trip. Here are 10 of the best travel sites accepting crypto payments.

Alternative Airlines: Alternative Airlines has been exploding in growth since it began accepting crypto payments. Travelers can use the site to pay in over 160 global currencies over more than 40 international payment portals. Now is the time to use your crypto currency to take to the friendly skies.

CheapAir: CheapAir goes far beyond letting consumers book air travel with cryptocurrency. You can also book hotels and car rentals through this comprehensive travel portal. Users will appreciate the opportunity to leverage the pay-over-time plans boasting low APR and paybacks if the price drops after booking.

Berkeley Travel: Accepting Bitcoin for payment, Berkeley Travel is known for its flexible pricing and the ability to use multiple currencies to lock in your next trip. This luxury travel company prides itself on its premium customer service that ensures your trip will go off without a hitch.

BTCTrip: BTCTrip accepts a number of different crypto currencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and GoCoin. This makes it a good choice for travelers needing flexibility in payment options. BTCTrip also features a variety of special offers and sales that make it an attractive option for last-minute travel.

Xceltrip: This decentralized travel agency gives its clients direct access to a wide array of providers, helping you to build the perfect trip for your needs while using your cryptocurrency. Xceltrip is a good choice for savvy travelers looking for a premium travel experience.

Travala: Travala was specifically created as a blockchain-based travel booking platform, making it a great choice if you are buying cryptocurrency to use for travel. Users will enjoy the choice of over two million flights, hotels, and other travel elements that can be purchased with either digital currencies or traditional payment methods.

Destinia: Destinia is your one-stop-shop for all of your travel needs. You can use Bitcoin to pay for hotels, rental cars, flights, and more. Destinia also allows you to customize your trip based on your personal budget specifications.

TravelbyBit: TravelbyBit accepts all major digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and more. Travelers routinely praise this interface because of its simplicity and commitment to the use of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin.Travel: Operating like a travel agency, Bitcoin.Travel gives you access to a myriad of platforms that allow travelers to compare reviews and prices to find the perfect way to spend that Bitcoin on your next travel adventure.

ETravelSmart: Based in India, ETravelSmart uses Unicoin to process its Bitcoin payments. Users can access the site through their smartphones, providing a bevy of discounts and other options to make global travel affordable and easy.