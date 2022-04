Lucia Leshan Cañas Mendo of the Jennifer Colina Clyb in Torrevieja will represent the Valencian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics team in the Spanish Youth Championship.

The sevent will be held on May 13 in the city of Oviedo and the young gymnast will compete with the hoop and club apparatus; Along with Lucia Leshan, her coach Jennifer Colino has also been selected, and will travel as coach of the Valencian Community.