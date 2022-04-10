



The Councilor for Beaches and Street Cleaning, Dámaso Aparicio, together with the Councillor for Infrastructure, Víctor Valverde, visited the Orihuela beaches today to look at the damage suffered by Orihuela beaches during the recent storms.

Aparicio said that in less than fifteen days we saw two fierce storms, that with their strong tides caused a great deal of damage to all of our beaches.

For the most part the damage suffered was mainly be beach accesses and a loss of sand. “The Street Cleaning Service, which is responsible for beach maintenance and cleaning management, had already started cleaning up the algae, screening and treating the areas at the beginning of the month, so the work was already somewhat advanced.”

In the meantime the two councillors have initiated all the necessary tasks so that this Palm Sunday all the beaches and their services will be ready. “We are going as quickly as we can with everything coordinated and planned between the two council areas so that our eleven blue flag beaches will look better than ever”, continued Aparicio.

Today the walkways, footbaths, removal of algae for drying, will be completed and on Sunday the lifeguard services will begin until the end of the Easter holidays, on the 24th April.

Also over that period the cleaning brigade will be reinforced along with the beach support service, the ADIS walkway cleaning service and the facilities at out four beaches that are especially equipped to deal with disabled bathers”.