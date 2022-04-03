



Man Of Riddles completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 26-1 treble at Wolverhampton

David Simcock trained Man Of Riddles completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 26-1 treble at Wolverhampton’s evening meeting on Saturday under Jamie Spencer.

Man Of Riddles was backed into 2-5 favourite from 1-2 to win the BetYourWay Betway Handicap over 2m, gaining a length win ahead of Sweet Dime.

Sarah’s Verse (9-2) landed the six furlongs Coral Fillies Handicap under Laura Pearson.

Jamie Spencer rode Pope Gregory to win the All Weather Championships Mile Handicap.

Selections The Writer, Mashaaer, and Chase The Dollar finished second at the Midlands track.

Man Of Riddles was fromthehorsesmouth.info 13th winning selection across Saturday’s meetings.

Caption: Jamie Spencer: Pope Gregory and Man Of Riddles Wolverhampton wins.

The post No riddles about Atkinson treble at Wolverhampton appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.