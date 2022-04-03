



After a two week break due to the bad weather affecting the venues, Carp-R-Us resumed their Winter/Spring Series at the El Bosquet complex. The venue had been used for a fishing festival the previous two days and this, together with the heavy overnight rain, led those attending to think the fishing would be hard. And so it proved to be, except for the two Steve’s.

Steve Fell, fishing pole with punched bread, won the match from peg six with 22.85kg, narrowly beating Steve Higgins on peg 3, who fished pole with maggot to take 19.98kg. These two were well clear of the rest, with Graham Patterson finishing third with 7.42kg from peg 4 (pole with maggots and pellet) and Paul Burton fourth with 6.10kg from peg 1b (feeder and pellet).

