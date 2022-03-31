



By Andrew Atkinson

Kitty’s Light to take the cream in Coral Scottish Grand National

Ayr features the Grade 3 Coral Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase, Coral Scottish G2 Champion Hurdle and G2 Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices Chase on Saturday’s eight racecard meeting.

Christian Williams trained Kitty’s Light (3.35) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info is eyeing a return to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since March 27 last year, when winning at Kelso.

Six-year-old Kitty’s Light, who ran at Chepstow earlier in the season, finished second behind stablemate Cap Du Nord at Kempton in the Grade 3 Coral Trophy.

Kitty’s Light and stablemate nine-year-old Win My Wings, worthy of each-way support, go to post as leading fancies for the winner’s purse of £85,000.

Win My Wings won over 4 miles 1 1/2 furlongs, when landing the Vertem Eider Chase at Newcastle last time out on February 26.

Noted runners include Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Fantastikas, The Wolf, trained by Olly Murphy, lightly raced, was noted over 3m 7f at Musselburgh in February. The Ferry Master, Major Dundee and Stormy Judge.

Onemorefortheroad (2.25) is tipped to win the G2 Coral Chase Handicap hurdle. Ian Jardine trained Voix Du Reve (16-1) is worthy of each-way support, with 5lbs claimer Tom Midgley up.

Donald McCain jnr trained Minella Drama (3.00) is tipped to land the G2 Jordan Electrics Chase under Brian Hughes, noted when winning a C1 in January and finishing fourth in a Grade 2 at Kempton in February.

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Sebastopol. 1.50 Dusart. 2.25 Onemorefortheroad; Voix Du Reve (ew). 3.00 Minella Drama. 3.35 Kitty’s Light (ew); Win My Wings (ew). 4.10 Bass Rock. 4.45 Skartman (ew). 5.15 Idem (ew).

NEWBURY – Speech Bubble Grade 2 BetVictor tilt

Newbury features the Grade 2 Class 1 British EBF BetVictor racingtohelpukraine.com National Hunt Mares Novices Hurdle on the seven racecard meeting.

Noel Williams saddles Speech Bubble (2.45) ridden by Gavin Sheehan tipped each-way, carrying top weight of 11st 10lbs.

Seven-year-old Speech Bubble, who finished second behind 10-11 favourite Love Envoi at Sandown in February, was stepping up after winning a C4 at Newbury in January.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Malakahana. 1.35 Rainyday Woman (ew). 2.10 No Comment (ew). 2.45 Speech Bubble (ew). 3.20 Doukarov. 3.55 Al Dancer. 4.30 Leave Of Absence.

CHEPSTOW – Ballinsker to land bet365 Handicap Chase

Evan Williams trained top weight Ballinsker (3.27) is tipped to land the Class 4 bet365 Handicap Chase over 2m 3f at Chepstow, ridden by Isabel Williams, claiming 3lbs.

Seven-year-old Ballinsker, under 12st, returns to the fold after winning a C5 at Plumpton in March, having raced in Class 1 company last season.

Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Noble Savage (2.17) is tipped each-way in the bet365 Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f, under top weight of 11st 12lbs, with Finn Lambert claiming 7lbs.

Colin Tizzard trained Floy Joy (2.52) is tipped each-way in the bet365 Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f, with Jonjo O’Neill Jr up.

Getaway Luv (4.02) is tipped to land the bet365 Novices Handicap Chase over 2m under David Noonan, getting the nod over File Illico.

CHEPSTOW fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.08 Tarahumara. 1.42 Premiumaccess. 2.17 Noble Savage (ew). 2.52 Floy Joy (ew). 3.27 Ballinsker. 4.02 Getaway Luv. 4.37 Glory And Honour. 5.07 Ginny’s Destiny.

Main Image Caption: Christian Williams: Kitty’s Light (3.35) Ayr Scottish Grand National.

