



In line with prevention and health education, within the Healthy Days program, a First Aid and CPR Training Workshop was held for teachers and auxiliary staff of all CEIP Early Childhood and Primary Education Centres in Pilar de la Horadada, which was attended by a total of 59 people.

The objective was to offer basic training in the possible risk situations that may arise in different school contexts, including a fundamental technique that can help save lives, such as Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation.

The Department of Health of Pilar de la Horadada council, in collaboration with the Municipal Ambulance Service, Ambumar SyA, and Protección Civil, organised this socio-educational activity that was held in the facilities of the Comprehensive Security Centre (CIS).