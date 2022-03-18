



At the fifth, and final, Annual General Meeting held on 16th March, President Marion Smith opened the meeting by thanking everyone from the community and local businesses for their generous support since the Huntington’s Disease Association was established in April 2017.

The President went on to say that:

“She was proud to report that during the period from April 2017 and January 2022 the Association had raised a little over 22,000 Euros. This had enabled the Association to provide grants to the Members for aids and equipment to improve their daily lives totalling just over 4,000 Euros. Additionally, it had been possible to fund 50% of respite care for a carer caring for a loved one twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, totalling 4,750 Euros. This had enabled the carer to have a much needed one night’s sleep a week until the Member went into full time care in a care home.

It had also been possible to donate 3,600 Euros to the Huntington’s Disease Association (UK) towards vital research into this awful disease.

None of this would have been possible without tremendous local support and the hard work of the Association’s Ambassadors, Volunteers and Committee members.”

The President commented further she was confident that with the continued support of local people, the Association would successfully move forward as the Association of Movers and Shakers to offer friendship and support to people, and their families effected by Ataxia, Motor Neurone Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease, as well as those effected by Huntington’s Disease.

The President also remarked that:

“These specific disease groups had been chosen because until now there was no local voluntary organisation extending friendship and support to them. For people whose lives are touched by a neurological disease, the effects can be devastating not just for the sufferer who needs support and help, but other family members who play a major part in caring for a loved one.”

Although early days, the new Association had a range of fund-raising events planned: the ever popular Quiz Night; an Afternoon Cream Tea,; a BarBQ; a Platinum Jubilee celebration for Queen Elizabeth and towards the end of the year a Christmas Craft Fayre and a Dinner Dance.