



The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has awarded the contract for the execution of the extension of the acceleration lane on the N-332 link from Gran Alacant, in the direction of Santa Pola.

The purpose of the works is the implementation of a collector-distributor road that channels the traffic of the branch from Gran Alacant and the road located at a distance of 60 m from it, which has a connection with the CV-851 road, and it’s Incorporation through a new acceleration lane parallel to the left bank of the N-332.

The award budget is 196,966 euro.

This action will achieve a significant improvement in the level of service and road safety on this stretch of road, as well as accessibility to Gran Alacant.