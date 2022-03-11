



By Andrew Atkinson Entrepreneurs from the former USSR along with other Russian-speaking origins have offered free housing to Ukrainian refugees, via the Alegria de Torrevieja real estate agency.

The agency is also applying another series of special discounts to all those affected by the war in Ukraine, revealed a company executive.

“Many who flee Ukraine or were abroad, tried to return home and have not been able to and are looking for an alternative country in which to live.

“Torrevieja is a city quite well adapted for Russian-speaking people,” said a company executive.

Torrevieja has 3,675 Russian registered, along with 3,675 2,805 registered Ukrainians.

Owners of companies from the former USSR are willing to pay a full year’s rent for a home to any family that escaped from the Ukrainian war and needs shelter in Spain.

The Association of Housing Promoters of the Province of Alicante (Provía), has also said it will offer unoccupied housing to people who need it, through the administrations.

The real estate executive said there are a plethora of Ukrainians who have been working here since the 1990s – now trying to rescue their relatives and compatriots in the war crisis against Russia.

Spanish and English Estate agents have also offered their help for those caught up in the war torn country.