



With 10 matches still to play to the end of the championship Guardamar Soccer can do themselves an awful lot of good on Saturday evening against top of the table, and runaway leaders, Crevillente.

Trailing the leaders by 8 points Guardamar can reduce the gap to 5, but with a game in hand, however, what makes it doubly difficult for Guardamar is that the game will be played at the Enrique Miralles de Crevillente where Crevillente have not dropped a point all season.

The visitors will have to do rather better than of late, however, having earned just a single point from their last 2 games

The match, a crucial battle between the two top favourites to win the championship and be promoted to First Regional for the first time in its history, kicks off at 7pm on Saturday evening, and a victory for José Luis Belmonte ‘s team will certainly put added pressure on the leaders coached by former majaero Javi Martínez.