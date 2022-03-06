



After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Cabo Roig’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for 2022. From the excitement and run-away success of the very first Parade in 2011, this year we celebrate the tenth running of Spain’s largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which has been recognised as one of the largest, if not the largest, in mainland Europe.

This year, the parade has returned to its roots and the event will take place on Thursday, March 17th, 2022, along the Cabo Roig Strip, starting at 3.00pm.