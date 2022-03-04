



During the month of February, 75 fatal accidents have been registered on the road in which 79 people have died, 3 less than in the same month of 2019. This accident rate has occurred in a context of a greater number of trips (+8%); Specifically, 30.5 million long-distance movements were registered throughout the month, compared to 28.3 million in February 2019. 56 of the deceased took place in accidents that occurred on conventional roads, compared to 23 that were recorded on high-capacity roads (highways or motorways).Depending on the type of accident, road departures continue to increase with 39 deaths, compared to 30 fatalities in February 2019. On the other hand, collisions decrease from 38 fatalities in February 2019 to 28 this year. According to the means of travel in February, compared to the same month in 2019, vulnerable deaths increased (32 compared to 24) and deaths in cars and vans decreased (43 in February 2022 compared to 51 in February 2019) Regarding the use of safety systems, there are 13 deceased who were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Also a deceased on a bicycle circulated without the corresponding helmet. By autonomous communities, Andalusia and the Community of Madrid are the autonomous communities that lead the greatest decreases compared to the figures for February 2019. The day with the most deaths was Monday, February 14, with 8 fatalities and only one day with 0 deaths, Thursday 10.So far this year, 179 people have died on our roads, compared to 155 in 2019, this means 15% more, due to the increase in accidents in January, when 27 more deaths were recorded than in January 2019. In February, the trend observed in January of an increase in the number of deaths on high-capacity roads and a slight decrease on conventional roads continued. In the accumulated figure for the year, more than double the number of deaths have been recorded on highways and motorways (30 in 2019 and 62 in 2022) and there has been a 6% decrease on conventional roads (from 125 to 117 fatalities). Consistent with the foregoing, lane departures in the year accumulated have increased from 54 to 79 and head-on collisions have been reduced from 42 to 31. All data is compared to 2019, the reference year.