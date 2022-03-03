Percy’s Ramblings





I wouldn’t say we are inveterate gamblers, nothing exciting, a weekly contribution to the lotto although I am beginning to think it’s more of a donation as the returns are never that startling. From time to time, we like a small bet on a horse, that’s more fun than gambling as it can be exciting. Just the small amounts of money which would not harm if the ‘GG’ does not make it to the front.

It was a couple of years ago, well a bit less. It was at the time when there were many offers being made by brokers investing in ‘Forex,’ a system which chases the constant buying and selling in the exchange of money values. Why it should go up and down is a little puzzling.

Like most people we are always interested in improving our income.

It is now eighteen months since we agreed to be involved in the CFX complex and we are really surprised at the returns generated by their system. In that time since that first investment, we have seen a growth of three hundred and fifty percent. Not unbelievable! Although, it is difficult to come to terms earning money – earning is not really the right word, paying a fee for a weekly return is more accurate. Balloons of growth which have been seen before, sooner or later there is a levelling.

I looked at the formation of the company, at that time, it produced a history going back to 1933 when it was formed by the result of two big railway establishments merging, and later in the 1940’s they were involved in road building in Florida.

That seemed a strong history and gave me comfort to invest. Going into Google now and looking for the event there is no mention of the train companies merging at that time, although there are two head offices under the name CFX, one in Orlando Florida, involved in highways, and another in Panama. I am sure they are separate as the latter was formulated more recently.

In UK’s Company’s House for ‘Cash CFX Company’ there are 219887 matches and rising as I looked at it – my guess is that they are ‘team leaders’ setting up their own administrations.

Where do the earnings come from in CFX that is the cash version? Is it a free ticket which vanishes in some Ponzi scheme? I don’t think so. A Ponzi scheme, or pyramid is very different and CFX is very dissimilar, in that you are paid on a regular basis for your investment.

The Head Office of CashFX is in Panama where the recognized currency is the ‘Balbao’ named after a Spanish explorer – and known locally as the ‘Pab’.

However, the company has chosen to use the American Dollar in trading, which is also acceptable in the host country, although there is a slight difference in the Pab’s worth, around 99 cents to the Dollar. Is that important, only in that its part of the smoke and mirrors that appears to surround the company, also one percent over millions of Dollars is rather a lot of money.

The operation is similar to other schemes where you can only buy into it through a ‘team leader,’ a person or company that sells the company’s product for a commission, nothing wrong in that.

If CFX went into liquidation it would take a few lawyers to sort out the fallout of who owes what to who – for in my mind it could be that the ‘team leaders’ are responsible to the people they have elected to join them. Just my thoughts – but as the CFX company states that “it is nothing to do with us we are only paying you a commission,” then who is responsible if it all goes belly up?

The CFX company, as I have said, pays weekly earnings on your investment, which accumulates into a sum of money in Dollars. However, although that money is acknowledged by the CFX company to be yours you do not have it, they do. Certainly, the team leaders have no control over it, so if things go wrong who is going to pay all the investors who have accumulated wealth in their scheme.

The CFX Company makes it very clear that buying into their scheme means ‘they are only investing on your behalf’ and you are running your own business which means all the responsibilities that goes with it. Although they use the term ‘team leader’ when someone has recruited other people to their investment programme. In actual fact they are, like many others in the operation, the CEO of their own company

It is a very deep subject going into the funding of the company, but I understand the CFX company has half a million, and maybe more members, worldwide, in about eighty countries, and it is coming up to two years in operation.

In that period the growth rate has been startling not only paying regular payments to the investors but opening a headquarters building which we are told cost multi millions of Dollars. Is it really possible to achieve that type of growth trading on the foreign exchange markets?

Looking at it another way, that number of people investing only the minimum in the company, buying Bitcoin for an investment of 500 Dollars, totals two hundred and fifty million Dollars in foreign currency, that is nothing like a Ponzi type organization.

It is fun and heart-warming to see the growth every week and I will continue to do so – but my feeling is it is pretend money, and it is kept separate in the accounts. Take care.

