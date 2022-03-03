



After you’ve considered your options, you’ve ultimately decided that you’re going to move to Spain. Spain is counted as one of the best places to live for expats, and for good reason. Easy travel and a relaxed lifestyle with a completely new culture to learn, Spain is full of wonders. Here’s how you can move to Spain as an English speaker.

Find a Reputable School

Since you’re moving to a completely foreign place, you’re going to need a place to learn. Spain is home to many reputable schools for English speakers including:

EU Business School in Barcelona

Schiller International University in Madrid

Malaga Business College

Saint Louis University

The choice of what school to go to is up to you. Just remember to do research on them, so you have a better idea of how they operate. As for the financial aspect, you can pay for your college education by taking out a student loan from a private lender. Private lenders will help you acquire the money you need while making it easier to pay back your debt. They do this by offering you far lower interest rates than traditional lenders.

Search For the Perfect Home

Spain is considered to be one of the most affordable countries in all of Europe. In fact, rent is almost 50 percent lower in Spain than it is in the United States. If you’re looking for a house instead, you can expect to pay about 25 percent less in mortgage payments. When it comes to finding a suitable home, look around areas that appeal to you.

You can choose to live in Barcelona, San Sebastian, Alicante, or Seville. Wherever you choose to live, your next step is to browse top-rated real estate sites for available listings. The process is pretty much the same as if you were buying a house in the US. You choose a listing, make an offer and then put down a security deposit. The average security deposit you can expect to put down in Spain is around 10 percent.

Get to Know the Area

Before you ultimately move, you should take the time exploring the area you’ve chosen to. One of the best travel tips for beginners and beyond is to immerse yourself into the culture and memorize the layout of your neighborhood. It should also go without saying that you have to learn the language. Granted, learning a language does take time, so don’t stress yourself out about not being able to speak fluently yet. All you need to get around at first are a few simple phrases.

Apply For Healthcare

Spain is also known for having one of the best healthcare systems in the world. What’s more is that it’s easy to apply for, especially if you’re a working expat. As long as you can show an active work visa, you’ll have access to Spain’s free healthcare system. Spain’s healthcare system is free for every citizen. The only form of deductible typically involves a small cost on prescription medication.