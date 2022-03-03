



1965 – During a Rolling Stone’s gig at The Palace Theatre in Manchester, a female fan fell from the circle while the group were playing. The crowd below broke her fall and the girl escaped serious injury just breaking a few teeth.

1969 – Paul McCartney married Linda Eastman at Marylebone Register Office. They then held a reception lunch at The Ritz Hotel, Paul then went to Abbey Road studios in the evening to work.

1975 – Actor Telly Savalas was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with his version of the Bread song ‘If’. He was currently high in the TV ratings playing the policeman Kojak.

1976 – Elton John was immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds in London. The first rock star to be so since The Beatles.

1978 – Meat Loaf’s ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ album began a 416 week run on the UK chart. The album went on to become one of the most influential and iconic albums of all time and its songs have remained classic rock staples and in the same year French singer Claude Francois was electrocuted changing a light bulb while standing in his bathtub. He had the 1976 UK hit, ‘Tears On The Telephone’.

1985 – Bob Geldof and Midge Ure received the Best Selling A Side award at the 30th Ivor Novello Awards as the composers of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’

1990 – Cher won the worst dressed female, and worst video for ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’, in The Rolling Stone Magazine’s awards, Donny Osmond won the most unwelcome comeback award.

1991 – ‘Should I Stay Or Should I Go’ gave The Clash their only UK No.1 single after the track was used for a Levi’s TV advertisement.

1996 – Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker walked free from Kensington police station after police failed to charge him with any criminal offence following his ‘stage invasion’, during Michael Jackson’s performance at the Brit Awards on 19th February 1996.

1997 – Notorious BIG was gunned down and killed as he left a party at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Born Christopher Wallace the rapper was pronounced dead on arrival at Cedars Sinai Hospital. He was 24 years old.

2000 – Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde was arrested for leading an animal rights protest against the clothing firm Gap, who were accused of using leather from cows slaughtered ‘illegally and cruelly’. The protest took place in a store in Manhattan.

2003 – Singer and actor Adam Faith died. He had the 1959 UK No.1 single ‘What Do You Want’, plus over 20 other UK Top 40 singles, and acting roles include the TV series ‘Love Hurts.’

2013 – The Gig in the Sky, an acoustic show for 128 passengers on board a Boeing 767 aeroplane set a new world record for the highest ever gig. Tony Hadley, Kim Wilde, Bananarama and Go West all performed at 43,000ft beating the previous record of 42,080ft set by James Blunt in 2010. The event was held to raise money for Comic Relief.