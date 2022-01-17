



Ecuador international Moises Caicedo has returned to Premier League club Brighton after a loan spell at Beerschot.

Caicedo played in two wins for Beerschot and left after a 7-0 home defeat by Anderlecht.

“When we send people out on loan, it is not necessarily that you want a success story,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter. “You want an experience and sometimes that is a good one and sometimes it’s not a good one in terms of results.

“He is still playing, he is still contributing to the team.

“He is still suffering with the team, which is all vital experience to have in the development of a player and a person. “You need that, it’s not just a smooth path up.

“You have to deal with some setbacks, you have to have some struggles.

“It has been good for him. He has a good experience there. “He is thankful and grateful for the opportunity we gave him.

“Now he is back with us and he is looking forward to be able to contributing to our group,” said Potter.

Beerschot, who spent time at a winter training camp in Campoamor, are in a relegation fight that increased after suffering a 4-1 away defeat against Genk on January 16.

Caption: Ecuador international Moises Caicedo returned to Brighton after Beerschot loan.