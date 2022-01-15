



During December, a total of 213 drivers were brought before the courts across Valencia as alleged perpetrators of crimes against road safety: 61 for driving without a permit or licence, 143 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 5 for reckless driving, 1 for leaving the scene of the accident and 3 for driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

By provinces, in Valencia there were 16 drivers taken to court for lacking a permit or licence, 72 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 3 for reckless driving, 1 for abandoning the scene of an accident, and 2 for driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

In Castellón, 14 drivers were prosecuted for lacking a permit or licence, 18 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1 for reckless driving.

Finally, in the province of Alicante, 31 drivers were brought to justice for lacking a permit or licence, 53 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1 for reckless driving and 1 for driving with drugs in the body.