During December, a total of 213 drivers were brought before the courts across Valencia as alleged perpetrators of crimes against road safety: 61 for driving without a permit or licence, 143 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 5 for reckless driving, 1 for leaving the scene of the accident and 3 for driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

By provinces, in Valencia there were 16 drivers taken to court for lacking a permit or licence, 72 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 3 for reckless driving, 1 for abandoning the scene of an accident, and 2 for driving with the presence of drugs in the body.

In Castellón, 14 drivers were prosecuted for lacking a permit or licence, 18 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 1 for reckless driving.

Finally, in the province of Alicante, 31 drivers were brought to justice for lacking a permit or licence, 53 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1 for reckless driving and 1 for driving with drugs in the body.

close

theleader.info

Sign up to theleader.info for breaking news
and regular updates!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR