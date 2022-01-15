



has been managing at the very top level in the European game for over 40 years. Currently in charge of Dynamo Kiev, who sit in second spot in the Ukranian Premier League, 2 behind league leaders Shaktar.

Lucescu, has had previous charges including the Turkish National side, Zenit, Inter Milan, Shaktar, Galatasaray and Rapid Bucharest. Along with his current club he will be arriving at Pinatar Arena on Monday (17 January) where they will stay for 10 days.

During their time in Pinatar the club has arranged to play several friendly matches, although details of only Wednesday’s game against real Murcia (1630 ko) has so far been released.

This season Kiev finished bottom of their Champions League group which also featured Bayern, Benfica and Barcelona.

Having just lost one of his brightest stars, 22 year old Ukraine international Vitalii Mykolenko, who moved to Everton only last week, the team can still boast many current internationals including Verbic, Tsygankov, Vitinho, Shaparenko and former Middlesbro forward, Carlos de Pena.

Although Lucescu is a regular at Pinatar Arena after several previous visits with Shakthar and Zenit, this is the very first time that Dynamo Kiev have visited the Pinatar complex.