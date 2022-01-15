



Elche town hall has invested in a number of gas-powered garbage trucks to improve waste collection around the municipality.

The councillor responsible for the acquisition, Héctor Díez, says that “the service is made up of four side-loading trucks, two rear-loading trucks, one side-loading container washing truck, three dump trucks for the service of revision and two satellite vehicles for the change of containers”.

The councillor points out that “for the moment they will be in the testing phase and will be gradually incorporated by March, when the fleet is expected to be fully renewed”

Díez recalled that ” these are the first council vehicles that run on gas with the ECO label, which will reduce C02 emissions. They are quieter and have the latest technology such as GPS location for route optimisation, five cameras and a reduction in container collection time to 44 seconds, in addition to new security measures,” he detailed.

The councillor explained that the incorporation of these new trucks will mean an exponential increase in the waste collection service in districts and neighbourhoods at the same time as an improvement in environmental impact, with a notable decrease in vehicle emissions and a reduction of noise pollution.